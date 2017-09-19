Lady Gaga Opens Up About ‘Fear, Body Pain, Anxiety’ in Trailer for Netflix Documentary (Watch)

Lady Gaga is vulnerable and reflective in the trailer for her Netflix documentary “ .”

“When producers wanted me to be sexy, I always put some absurd spin on it that made me feel like I was still in control,” she says in the trailer, as images flash of the pop star in wild costumes.

Later in the trailer, she says she lives with “paranoia, fear, body pain, [and] anxiety.”

The footage shows Gaga being mobbed by fans, appearing to cry in bed, receiving medical attention, and preparing to perform at the Super Bowl. The football game and production and release of her latest album, “Joanne,” are the film’s primary focus. But it also covers her role on “American Horror Story: Roanoke,” relation with her family, and feud with Madonna.

Chris Moukarbel, a visual artist and documentarian, directed the project.

In his review at the Toronto Film Festival, Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman called the film a “revealing inside-the-bubble-of-fame documentary” and wrote that it has “some truth and dare, if not enough music.”

“Gaga: Five Foot Two” begins streaming on Netflix Sept. 22. Watch the trailer below:

Netflix dropped a teaser for the documentary earlier in September. Watch that here: