Kylie Jenner to Host Snapchat Show as Lead-In to E! TV Docu-Series

Kylie Jenner will open up to fans in a new show for Snapchat, which promises to provide glimpses into her personal and professional life.

“Ask Kylie” will debut on Snapchat Discover on Saturday, Aug. 12, with five additional episodes to follow on Saturdays leading up to the new episodes of “Life of Kylie” on E! “Life of Kylie” — which follows her as she navigates her life as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, and TV and social-media personality — is set to premiere with back-to-back episodes Sunday, Aug. 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

In her Snapchat show, the 19-year-old will respond to fan questions about dealing with family drama, navigating heartbreak, handling stress, and launching a cosmetics line, among other topics. In addition, some of Kylie’s confidants will make appearances during the series, including Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian, best friend Jordyn Woods, executive assistant Victoria Villaroel, and grandmother MJ.

“Kylie’s fans are ravenous for more of her stories and it’s an exciting opportunity to engage her fans in a unique way on a platform where we know they live and breathe,” said Adam Stotsky, president of E! Entertainment.

“Ask Kylie” follows E!’s “The Rundown,” one of the first fully produced weekly Snapchat Shows which earlier this year expanded to twice weekly. Recent episodes of “The Rundown” have averaged close to 8 million viewers, with three-fourths of the audience ages 13-24.