‘Kong: Skull Island’ Stomps to No. 1 on Home-Video Charts

Warner’s “Kong: Skull Island” debuted at No. 1 on the NPD VideoScan First Alert sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc chart the week ended July 23.

The latest “King Kong” reboot earned $168 million at the domestic box office and links the famous ape to another reboot, 2014’s “Godzilla,” setting up a movie scheduled for 2020 in which the two mega-monsters fight.

In fact, a Walmart-exclusive Blu-ray two-pack of “Kong: Skull Island” and “Godzilla” was No. 10 on the Blu-ray chart.

“Kong” pushed the previous week’s top seller, Universal Pictures’ “The Fate of the Furious,” to No. 2 on both charts.

Rising to No. 3 on both charts, from the sixth spot the previous week, was Warner’s “The Lego Batman Movie” in its sixth week on disc.

Rounding out the overall top five were Sony Pictures’ “Smurfs: The Lost Village” at No. 4 and Walt Disney Studios’ live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast” at No. 5. The same two titles were in the reverse position on the Blu-ray chart.

Sony Pictures’ CG-animated direct-to-video “Resident Evil: Vendetta,” the third film in a series based on the original “Resident Evil” video games and not the live-action movies, debuted at No. 8 overall and No. 6 on the Blu-ray chart.

Blu-ray Disc formats accounted for 55% of total “Kong” unit sales for the week, including 9% in the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray format, compared with 68% for “Resident Evil: Vendetta,” of which 18% of total sales were of the 4K disc.

On Home Media Magazine’s weekly rental chart, Broad Green’s “The Lost City of Z” took No. 1 for the second consecutive week, again followed by the Warner comedy “CHiPs.”

“Smurfs: The Lost Village” rose to No. 3 after debuting in the ninth spot the previous week.

Rounding out the top five rentals, 20th Century Fox’s “Logan” dropped a spot to No. 4, and “Beauty and the Beast” rose a spot to No. 5.

John Latchem is Managing Editor of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 7/23/17:

1. Kong: Skull Island (new)

2. The Fate of the Furious

3. The Lego Batman Movie

4. Smurfs: The Lost Village

5. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

6. Power Rangers

7. John Wick Chapter 2

8. Resident Evil: Vendetta (new)

9. Moana

10. Logan

11. CHiPs

12. The Shack

13. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

14. Sing

15. The Great Wall

16. Free Fire (new)

17. Suicide Squad

18. Fifty Shades Darker

19. A Dog’s Purpose

20. Hacksaw Ridge

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 7/23/17:

1. The Lost City of Z

2. CHiPs

3. Smurfs: The Lost Village

4. Logan

5. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

6. Get Out

7. Fist Fight

8. John Wick Chapter 2

9. Power Rangers

10. The Lego Batman Movie

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.