‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

Ads placed for the action comedy had an estimated media value of $6.3 million through Sunday for 1,202 national ad airings across 30 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 4-10. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox went after a male-skewing, sports-loving audience by prioritizing spend during NFL Football and College Football. The studio also spent big during the premiere of Fox’s new show “The Orville.”

Just behind “Kingsman” in second place: Lionsgate’s “American Assassin,” which saw 509 national ad airings across 28 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.68 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “American Made” (EMV: $5.27 million), Warner Bros. Animation’s “The LEGO Ninjago Movie” ($4.26 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “Flatliners” ($3.95 million) round out the chart.