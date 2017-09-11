‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”
Ads placed for the action comedy had an estimated media value of $6.3 million through Sunday for 1,202 national ad airings across 30 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 4-10. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox went after a male-skewing, sports-loving audience by prioritizing spend during NFL Football and College Football. The studio also spent big during the premiere of Fox’s new show “The Orville.”
Just behind “Kingsman” in second place: Lionsgate’s “American Assassin,” which saw 509 national ad airings across 28 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.68 million.
TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “American Made” (EMV: $5.27 million), Warner Bros. Animation’s “The LEGO Ninjago Movie” ($4.26 million) and Columbia Pictures’ “Flatliners” ($3.95 million) round out the chart.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$6.3M – Kingsman: The Golden Circle
$5.68M – American Assassin
$5.27M – American Made
$4.26M – The LEGO Ninjago Movie
$3.95M – Flatliners
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 09/04/2017 and 09/10/2017.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.