‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”
Ads placed for the action comedy had an estimated media value of $7 million through Sunday for 1,533 national ad airings across 32 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 11-17. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox continued to target a sports-loving audience with significant budget allocated to NFL Football and College Football, as well as episodes of “South Park” and “Family Guy.”
Just behind “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” in second place: Warner Bros. Animations’ “The LEGO Ninjago Movie,” which saw 1,306 national ad airings across 48 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.95 million.
TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Mountain Between Us” (EMV: $4.54 million), Warner Bros.’ “Blade Runner 2049” ($4.30 million) and Lionsgate’s “American Assassin” ($3.97 million) round out the chart.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$7.00M – Kingsman: The Golden Circle
$5.95M – The LEGO Ninjago Movie
$4.54M – The Mountain Between Us
$4.30M – Blade Runner 2049
$3.97M – American Assassin
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 09/12/2017 and 09/18/2017.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
