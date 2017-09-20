‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

Ads placed for the action comedy had an estimated media value of $7 million through Sunday for 1,533 national ad airings across 32 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 11-17. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox continued to target a sports-loving audience with significant budget allocated to NFL Football and College Football, as well as episodes of “South Park” and “Family Guy.”

Just behind “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” in second place: Warner Bros. Animations’ “The LEGO Ninjago Movie,” which saw 1,306 national ad airings across 48 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.95 million.

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Mountain Between Us” (EMV: $4.54 million), Warner Bros.’ “Blade Runner 2049” ($4.30 million) and Lionsgate’s “American Assassin” ($3.97 million) round out the chart.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$7.00M – Kingsman: The Golden Circle


Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Impressions: 432,694,218
Attention Score: 91.19
Attention Index: 88
National Airings: 1,533
Networks: 32
Most Spend On: ESPN, FOX
Creative Versions: 26
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $19.30M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 04/25/17

$5.95M – The LEGO Ninjago Movie


The LEGO Ninjago Movie
Impressions: 406,221,378
Attention Score: 88.99
Attention Index: 70
National Airings: 1,306
Networks: 48
Most Spend On: NBC, ESPN
Creative Versions: 32
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $16.86M
Studio: Warner Bros. Animations
Started Airing: 03/11/17

$4.54M – The Mountain Between Us


The Mountain Between Us
Impressions: 284,606,345
Attention Score: 96.71
Attention Index: 158
National Airings: 1,061
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: CBS, HGTV
Creative Versions: 1
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.12M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 09/09/17

$4.30M – Blade Runner 2049


Blade Runner 2049
Impressions: 192,341,629
Attention Score: 93.34
Attention Index: 114
National Airings: 411
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: CBS, ESPN
Creative Versions: 16
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $7.96M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 08/27/17

$3.97M – American Assassin


American Assassin
Impressions: 216,962,312
Attention Score: 86.44
Attention Index: 57
National Airings: 587
Networks: 29
Most Spend On: ESPN, Univision
Creative Versions: 24
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $17.09M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 08/19/17

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 09/12/2017 and 09/18/2017.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from millions of smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

