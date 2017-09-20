‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

Ads placed for the action comedy had an estimated media value of $7 million through Sunday for 1,533 national ad airings across 32 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 11-17. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox continued to target a sports-loving audience with significant budget allocated to NFL Football and College Football, as well as episodes of “South Park” and “Family Guy.”

Just behind “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” in second place: Warner Bros. Animations’ “The LEGO Ninjago Movie,” which saw 1,306 national ad airings across 48 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.95 million.

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Mountain Between Us” (EMV: $4.54 million), Warner Bros.’ “Blade Runner 2049” ($4.30 million) and Lionsgate’s “American Assassin” ($3.97 million) round out the chart.