‘King Arthur’ Rules DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales Charts

Two new releases took the two top spots on the national home video sales charts for the week that ended Aug. 12, led by Warner’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” the latest retelling of the saga of the mythical British king.

“Arthur” debuted at No. 1 on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart. The film made less than $40 million in U.S. theaters and was panned by critics, with the reviewer for the Chicago Tribune calling it a “grim and stupid thing.” Nearly 40 films have been made about about King Arthur, the earliest one in 1904.

Debuting at No. 2 on the overall disc sales chart only was “Snatched,” which opened theatrically the same weekend (May 12-14) as “Arthur” and finished second, with $19.5 million, to $15.4 million for third-ranked “Arthur.” The comedy, from 20th Century Fox, stars Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer as the mother-and-daughter victims of a kidnapping in Ecuador and wound up with a domestic gross of $46 million.

“Snatched” debuted at No. 3 on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart, behind DreamWorks Animation’s “The Boss Baby,” which finished third on the overall disc sales chart after two weeks at No. 1.

Rounding out the top five on the overall disc sales chart were Warner’s “Going in Style” at No. 4 (down from No. 2 the prior week) and Warner’s “Kong: Skull Island” at No. 5, down from No. 3.

A third new release, 20th Century Fox’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul,” debuted at No. 7 on the overall disc sales chart and No. 11 on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

NPD data shows that “Arthur” generated 55% of its first-week sales from Blu-ray Disc, compared to 35% for “Snatched” and 32% for “Diary.” “King Arthur” generated 6% of its total unit sales from Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, Universal Pictures’ “The Fate of the Furious” shot to No. 1 now that its 28-day holdback from Redbox is over. “Going in Style,” too, soared to No. 2 now that it is available at Redbox (just a week after its release, in accordance with Warner’s new, shorter window).

The arrival of those two titles at Redbox pushed the prior week’s top three to chart positions No. 3 (“The Boss Baby,” distributed by 20th Century Fox), No. 4 ( “Kong: Skull Island”) and No. 5 (Lionsgate’s “The Circle”).

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 8/12/17:

1. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) (new)

2. Snatched (new)

3. The Boss Baby

4. Going in Style

5. Kong: Skull Island

6. The Fate of the Furious

7. The Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (new)

8. Ghost in the Shell

9. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

10. The Circle

11. Moana

12. Shin Godzilla

13. The LEGO Batman Movie

14. John Wick: Chapter 2

15. Smurfs: The Lost Village

16. Pure Country Pure Heart (Walmart exclusive)

17. Logan

18. It (1990)

19. Saban’s Power Rangers

20. The Hunter’s Prayer (new)

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 8/13/17:

1. The Fate of the Furious

2. Going in Style

3. The Boss Baby

4. Kong: Skull Island

5. The Circle

6. Gifted

7. Ghost in the Shell

8. Unforgettable

9. The Dinner (new)

10. CHiPs

