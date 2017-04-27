Khloé Kardashian Sued After Sharing Photo of Herself on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is being sued for allegedly posting an unlicensed photo of herself on social media over seven months ago.

On Tuesday, Xposure Photos sued the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star after she shared an image solely licensed to Daily Mail with her 66.8 million Instagram followers on September 14, 2016.

The photo in question — taken by Floridian photographer Manual Munoz — apparently shows Kardashian exiting Komodo restaurant in Miami with older sister Kourtney Kardashian. The photo has since been removed from Khloé’s stream.

Xposure is seeking up to $150,000 in damages for “willful, intentional, and malicious” copyright infringement. The agency is also seeking up to an additional $25,000 in damages for the “unauthorized alteration or removal of copyright information” by having their agency credit digitally removed from the image.

According to the complaint, Xposure also accuses the “Revenge Body” host and ten members of her social media team of undercutting their potential profits.

“Kardashian’s Instagram post made the photograph immediately available to her nearly 67 million followers and others, consumers of entertainment news — and especially news and images of Kardashian herself, as evidenced by their status as followers of Kardashian — who would otherwise be interested in viewing licensed versions of the photograph in the magazines and newspapers that are plaintiff’s customers,” the lawsuit read.

In addition to damages, Xposure is seeking an injunction plus profits lost due to the infringement.