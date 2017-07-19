Keith Urban, Nicky Jam Join YouTube’s ‘Best.Cover.Ever.’ Singing-Competition Series From Ryan Seacrest

Keith Urban and Nicky Jam are joining the guest lineup on “Best.Cover.Ever.,” YouTube’s first original singing competition series slated to debut this fall.

The show, from Ryan Seacrest and Endemol Shine North America, as previously announced will also feature artists Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Backstreet Boys, Charlie Puth, FLo Rida, and Jason Derulo.

The series is among the first ad-supported originals from the Google-owned video service, which also include shows from Kevin Hart and Ellen DeGeneres. According to producers of “Best.Cover.Ever.,” more musicians are expected to be added to the lineup.

Hosted by hip-hop star and actor Ludacris, “Best.Cover.Ever.” will give emerging musicians a chance for international fame. Throughout the series, a new superstar artist will challenge the aspiring talent to perform a cover of one of their original songs. The musicians can perform the song in their own unique style as they battle for the ultimate prize: the opportunity to perform a duet with the superstar artist that will premiere on YouTube.

“The internet is the ultimate vehicle for creative discovery,” said Urban. “It connects people, lets their talents be heard and sometimes produces stars. I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens – to hearing how people interpret my songs – and, fingers crossed, to find a killer duet partner.”

Country music star Urban’s 2016 album “Ripcord” was recently certified platinum and yielded his 22nd No. 1 song, “Blue Ain’t Your Color.” In addition to four Grammy Awards, Urban has won 10 Country Music Association Awards and 11 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Latin-urban artist Nick Rivera Caminero — better known as Nicky Jam — has over 7 billion views and 9.5 million subscribers on YouTube. In 2015, Nicky Jam teamed with Enrique Iglesias to release “El Perdón”, his biggest international single to date with over 1 million YouTube views on the day of its release. This year he made his big-screen debut in Vin Diesel’s “XXX: Return of Xander Cage.”

Submissions for “Best.Cover.Ever.” are currently open. Fans must upload a video to YouTube performing their creative cover of one of the artists’ hits. More info is available at TheBestCoverEver.com.

“Best.Cover.Ever.” is produced by Ryan Seacrest Prods. and Endemol Shine North America. Executive producers are Seacrest, Ludacris, Endemol Shine North America’s Rob Smith and Georgie Hurford-Jones, Marilyn Wilson, and Ryan Seacrest Prods.’s Teri Kennedy.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges has sold more than 15 million albums domestically, with hit singles including “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad.” Most recently, Ludacris dropped his eighth studio album, “Ludaversal.” Ludacris also starred in this year’s “The Fate of the Furious,” latest in Universal’s “Fast & Furious” franchise.