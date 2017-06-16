Katy Perry Becomes First Twitter User to Hit 100 Million Followers

Singer Katy Perry, who just released her electronica-inflected album “Witness,” has become the first user to reach 100 million followers.

Perry joined Twitter in February 2009, reaching 50 million followers on @katyperry by mid-2012. The second most-followed Twitter account belongs to Justin Bieber, who currently has 96.7 million followers. Next in line are Barack Obama (90.8 million), Taylor Swift (85.1 million) and Rihanna (74.1 million).

Twitter congratulated Perry on reaching the milestone with a retrospective video of her tweets over the years:

She’s also set new records on YouTube, with the video for single “Bon Appetit” topping 16.8 million views in 24 hours after it was released last month (breaking her own record, previously set with “Roar”). Her “Witness” tour in the U.S. and Canada kicks off Sept. 9 and runs through February 2018.

In addition, Perry recently landed a gig as a judge on ABC’s reboot of “American Idol,” and this week helped announce the audition schedule for the show.

Perry also will be part of YouTube original series “Best.Cover.Ever,” the singing competition show from Ryan Seacrest Productions and Endemol Shine North America, and she will be featured in the YouTube-exclusive “Katy Perry Live Special,” in which she will host a live album listen-along for fans.