Katie Couric Is Exiting as Yahoo’s Global News Anchor

Katie Couric is departing Yahoo as its global news anchor and will end her regular interview segments, a move that comes after Verizon completed its $4.5 billion takeover of the internet company last month.

Couric, hired with great fanfare in 2013 by then-Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, will continue to work with Oath — the new Verizon division that consolidates AOL and Yahoo — on a project basis. Some of the Yahoo show she was a part of, like “Cities Rising” and “Now I Get It,” will continue on Yahoo News.

“Over the last four years, Katie has created a vast portfolio of work that has been equal parts inspiring, thought-provoking and fun to watch,” said an Oath spokesperson. “We’re proud of everything she has accomplished and look forward to exploring ways to work together in the future.”

The news that Couric was leaving Oath was first reported by Recode’s Kara Swisher.

When Couric re-upped with Yahoo in 2015, she reportedly received $10 million per year in cash and stock, up from $6 million when she first signed in 2013.

Mayer’s hiring of Couric was supposed to jump-start Yahoo’s bigger foray into video, which included the company picking up and funding several bigger-budget original series. But the strategy never gained traction, and Mayer pulled the plug on the video effort to refocus efforts on bulking up Yahoo’s search business.