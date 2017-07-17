‘Vikings’ Star Katheryn Winnick Joins ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ Voice Cast

Katheryn Winnick, star of History Channel’s hit drama “Vikings,” will lend her voice and likeness to the highly-anticipated Activision game “Call of Duty: WWII.”
“Call of Duty” is returning to San Diego Comic-Con this year, and Winnick will join the panel on Thursday. Winnick joins a long list of top talent that have worked on the game series, which also includes Kevin Spacey and Kit Harington.
Winnick will play a brilliant engineer and tactician named Marie, who attempts to help salvage stolen treasures and rescue her brother, Klaus. The “Call of Duty” series continues to be a monster franchise in the video game world.
Winnick can be seen next in Sony’s adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey. The actress plays Laurie Chambers, the mother of Jake Chambers (played by Tom Taylor in the film). The movie hits theaters on Aug. 4.
On “Vikings,” she plays Lagertha, a woman who has chosen to fight as a warrior and shares her husband’s craving for adventure. Her other credits include “Love & Other Drugs” and “50 First Dates.”
Winnick is repped by CAA, Alchemy Entertainment, and attorney Jeff Bernstein of Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Austen, Mandelbaum, Morris, & Klein.
“Call of Duty: WWII” is scheduled for release on Nov. 3.
