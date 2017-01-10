Karina Kogan has joined Turner’s TBS and TNT to serve as senior VP of digital media and products, after previously heading digital at Participant Media.

Kogan’s primary responsibility will be to oversee TBS and TNT’s Atlanta-based digital team and Los Angeles-based content-marketing team. She also will collaborate with the networks’ innovation team and counterparts across Turner to build digital products across platforms.

Based in L.A., Kogan reports to Michael Engleman, executive VP of entertainment marketing and brand innovation for TBS and TNT.

“Karina has a diverse set of skills that balance product development, technology and operations with content creation and digital/social publishing, making her a perfect fit for this key position,” Engleman said.

Kogan most recently was executive VP of digital for Participant Media, where she was responsible for the general management of the company’s online news magazine, TakePart. Participant announced in November that it would shut down TakePart and fold it into other parts of the organization. Also at Participant, Kogan oversaw digital product development, technology and digital marketing initiatives for the company’s films and TV shows.

Prior to Participant, Kogan was executive VP and chief marketing officer of Buzzmedia, a digital pop-culture network, where she launched the company’s flagship entertainment brand as well as its network of influencer properties including the social media profiles for the Kardashian sisters and other celebrities. She also has held senior roles at PureVideo Networks, CitySearch and Evite, where she served as VP of marketing and sales development.