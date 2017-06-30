JustWatch Hires Former Sony Pictures SVP Aaron Wahle to Lead Los Angeles Office

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent @jank0
Aaron Wahle JustWatch
Courtesy of JustWatch

Digital movie marketing specialist JustWatch has hired former Sony Pictures SVP Aaron Wahle to head its new Los Angeles office. Wahle had been with Sony since early 2012, and most recently was in charge of international digital marketing. At JustWatch, Wahle’s new title is SVP of marketing & business development.

JustWatch may be best known for its website JustWatch.com, which helps consumers to find movies and TV shows across a variety of streaming services. However, the Berlin-based company has also been building out a B2B business around helping studios with their digital marketing efforts.

Related

Ascap Youtube

YouTube, ASCAP Strike Data-Sharing Deal

For this, the company has been collecting data on some 75 million unique users of its website and apps, and then using that data to target movie fans with campaigns that run directly on YouTube, Facebook, and elsewhere. The company claims that campaigns aided by its data insights are more than twice as effective as the average YouTube or Facebook campaign.

Wahle actually got to know JustWatch when it was pitching its business to Sony. “Over the last years I saw more than 500 startups in my office,” he said. “The buzz words and promises were always big, but were almost always never met.” However, JustWatch convinced him to not only to collaborate on campaigns in over ten markets, but also ultimately switch jobs.

JustWatch founder and CEO David Croyé added that it was the biggest possible compliment if a customer who got to see his company’s work first-hand ended up taking a job within the company. “We are very happy to welcome Aaron Wahle at JustWatch,” he concluded.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Digital News from Variety

Loading
ad