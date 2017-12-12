‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
JUMANJI- WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE
CREDIT: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures/Frank Masi

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

Ads placed for the fantasy remake had an estimated media value of $7.01 million through Sunday for 1,025 national ad airings across 47 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Dec. 4-10. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Columbia prioritized spend across networks including ESPN, Nick and Bravo, and during programming such as SportsCenter, NBA Basketball and NFL Football.

Just behind “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” in second place: Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which saw 810 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.53 million.

TV ad placements for two movies from Twentieth Century Fox — “The Greatest Showman” (EMV: $5.06 million) and “Ferdinand” ($4.33 million) — along with Warner Bros.’ “Father Figures” ($4.29 million) round out the chart. Notably, “Ferdinand had the best iSpot Attention Index (110) in the ranking, getting 10% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Related

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$7.01M – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle


Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Impressions: 358,237,606
Attention Score: 90.45
Attention Index: 104
National Airings: 1,025
Networks: 47
Most Spend On: ESPN, AMC
Creative Versions: 22
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $17.13M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 11/16/17

$6.53M – Star Wars: The Last Jedi


Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Impressions: 416,903,726
Attention Score: 85.28
Attention Index: 68
National Airings: 810
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 43
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $23.1M
Studio: Lucasfilm
Started Airing: 04/14/17

$5.06M – The Greatest Showman


The Greatest Showman
Impressions: 350,461,193
Attention Score: 89.52
Attention Index: 95
National Airings: 806
Networks: 40
Most Spend On: FOX, NBC
Creative Versions: 19
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.64M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 11/16/17

$4.33M – Ferdinand


Ferdinand
Impressions: 351,337,492
Attention Score: 91.00
Attention Index: 110
National Airings: 1,282
Networks: 40
Most Spend On: Nick, Cartoon Network
Creative Versions: 28
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.5M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 09/30/17

$4.29M – Father Figures


Father Figures
Impressions: 275,722,300
Attention Score: 87.58
Attention Index: 80
National Airings: 644
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: FOX, ESPN
Creative Versions: 22
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.76M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 11/19/17

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 12/04/2017 and 12/10/2017.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than seven million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

More Digital

  • AR Studio Open Beta_Partner Effects

    'Star Wars' Stickers and World Filters: Facebook and Google Are Trying to Catch Up on AR

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Ads placed for the fantasy remake had an estimated media value of $7.01 million through Sunday for 1,025 national ad airings across […]

  • JUMANJI- WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

    ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Ads placed for the fantasy remake had an estimated media value of $7.01 million through Sunday for 1,025 national ad airings across […]

  • CW - EA MADDEN NFL 18

    CW, EA Team on 'Madden NFL 18' eSports 'Survivor'-Style Special for TV

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Ads placed for the fantasy remake had an estimated media value of $7.01 million through Sunday for 1,025 national ad airings across […]

  • Twitter

    Twitter Makes It Easier to Compose and Read Threads

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Ads placed for the fantasy remake had an estimated media value of $7.01 million through Sunday for 1,025 national ad airings across […]

  • pandora

    Pandora Names Aimée Lapic Chief Marketing Officer

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Ads placed for the fantasy remake had an estimated media value of $7.01 million through Sunday for 1,025 national ad airings across […]

  • Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo Switch Has Sold 10 Million Units to Date

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Ads placed for the fantasy remake had an estimated media value of $7.01 million through Sunday for 1,025 national ad airings across […]

  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

    Harry Potter Role-Playing Game Set at Hogwarts on Tap for Spring 2018 Release

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Ads placed for the fantasy remake had an estimated media value of $7.01 million through Sunday for 1,025 national ad airings across […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad