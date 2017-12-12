‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

Ads placed for the fantasy remake had an estimated media value of $7.01 million through Sunday for 1,025 national ad airings across 47 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Dec. 4-10. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Columbia prioritized spend across networks including ESPN, Nick and Bravo, and during programming such as SportsCenter, NBA Basketball and NFL Football.

Just behind “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” in second place: Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which saw 810 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.53 million.

TV ad placements for two movies from Twentieth Century Fox — “The Greatest Showman” (EMV: $5.06 million) and “Ferdinand” ($4.33 million) — along with Warner Bros.’ “Father Figures” ($4.29 million) round out the chart. Notably, “Ferdinand” had the best iSpot Attention Index (110) in the ranking, getting 10% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).