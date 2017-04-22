On Friday, GLSEN — an LGBTQ youth advocacy network — held its annual Day of Silence, with thousands of students refusing to speak in an effort to combat bullying, harassment, and name-calling.
Celebrity members and allies of the LGBTQ community joined in, taking to social media to voice — or rather not voice — their support.
Despite same-sex marriage being legal in America, according to GLSEN, nine out of ten LGBTQ high school students still say they have experienced bullying due to their sexual orientation and/or gender identity. (Especially considering the current anti-gay and anti-trans climate of the nation’s administration.)
Transgender role model Jazz Jennings took to Twitter to highlight the importance of the movement, which mobilized under the hashtag #DayofSilence.
Out athlete Jason Collins and out actor Charlie Carver (“Teen Wolf”) also stood up for LGBTQ youth on Twitter.
Some celebs like Michelle Monaghan, Julianne Moore, Rosario Dawson, and Carla Gugino took the time to film themselves not speaking to show support.
#DayOfSilence #LGBTQIA #NoH8 @glsenofficial #IWillHarnessMyPower #Repost of text… @iwillharness ・・・ @glsenofficial #DayofSilence is the largest student-led national event in protest of anti-LGBTQ bullying in schools. Today, hundreds of thousands of students will take a vow of silence in an effort to illustrate the silencing effect of bullying and harassment on LGBTQ students. Harness stands with #LGBTQ students today and every day. Bullying has no place in schools. #DayofSilence
Even Sia decided to silence her usually powerful voice in a show of unity.
The goal of the Day of Silence is to get high schools to adopt and implement comprehensive anti-bullying policies to protect not just people based on their sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression, but also their race, gender, ethnicity, and religion.
According to a Harris Interactive study, two of the top three reasons for harassment are perceived sexual orientation and gender expression, so the Day of Silence aims to illustrate the silencing effects of bullying.
There are currently 4,000 Gay Straight Alliances registered nationwide with GLSEN, and 8,000 students took part in the silent event back in 2008.