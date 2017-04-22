On Friday, GLSEN — an LGBTQ youth advocacy network — held its annual Day of Silence, with thousands of students refusing to speak in an effort to combat bullying, harassment, and name-calling.

Celebrity members and allies of the LGBTQ community joined in, taking to social media to voice — or rather not voice — their support.

Despite same-sex marriage being legal in America, according to GLSEN, nine out of ten LGBTQ high school students still say they have experienced bullying due to their sexual orientation and/or gender identity. (Especially considering the current anti-gay and anti-trans climate of the nation’s administration.)

Transgender role model Jazz Jennings took to to highlight the importance of the movement, which mobilized under the hashtag #DayofSilence.

being silent today was difficult, but it's nothing compared to the struggles LGBTQ youth face on a daily basis… @GLSEN #DayofSilence — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) April 21, 2017

Out athlete Jason Collins and out actor Charlie Carver (“Teen Wolf”) also stood up for LGBTQ youth on Twitter.

Today is @GLSEN’s #DayofSilence, & I stand with #LGBTQ students today & every day. Bullying has no place in schools. https://t.co/AK0GC2geTM — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) April 21, 2017

You can donate to @GLSEN and support their incredible work at: https://t.co/vcTQ3nuJaO — Charlie Carver (@Charlie_Carver) April 20, 2017

Some celebs like Michelle Monaghan, Julianne Moore, Rosario Dawson, and Carla Gugino took the time to film themselves not speaking to show support.

This silent video supports #DayofSilence 4/21. I challenge you to make your own silent video & donate $10 to https://t.co/FYUM5qFBzA pic.twitter.com/7Jnj5rDPsP — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) April 21, 2017

Even Sia decided to silence her usually powerful voice in a show of unity.

The goal of the Day of Silence is to get high schools to adopt and implement comprehensive anti-bullying policies to protect not just people based on their sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression, but also their race, gender, ethnicity, and religion.

According to a Harris Interactive study, two of the top three reasons for harassment are perceived sexual orientation and gender expression, so the Day of Silence aims to illustrate the silencing effects of bullying.

There are currently 4,000 Gay Straight Alliances registered nationwide with GLSEN, and 8,000 students took part in the silent event back in 2008.