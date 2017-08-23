Jukin Media to Open New Los Angeles Studio for Original Video Production

Jukin Media, best known for aggregating and licensing fail videos and other user-generated clips, is getting ready to produce more original fare with the help of a new 14,000 square foot studio in Los Angeles. The company will use the studio to branch out in new verticals including documentary, travel, lifestyle and competitions, according to Jukin’s VP of communications and marketing Mike Skogmo.

“UGC has exploded,” said Skogmo, whose brother Jonathan Skogmo heads the company as its founder and CEO. Now, the company aims to bring its expertise in sourcing and curating user-generated videos to produce new shows for TV as well as online distribution platforms. “UGC can be used to augment storytelling,” he said.

The company has produced a total of 7 original shows thus far, including FailArmy, which currently airs on MTV 2. “We have had a lot of success on TV,” said Skogmo, but added that there is a lot of interest from newer online subscription video services as well.

Jukin is set to begin the construction of the new studio in a recently-vacated space adjacent to its existing office in Los Angeles in October, and plans to move into the space as early as November.

Jukin Media has raised a total of $6.5 million in funding over several rounds from investors including SPH Media Fund, Samsung Ventures, BDMI, Maker Studios and others. The company recently shared that it is attracting some 2.1 billion video views per month.

