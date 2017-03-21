Jukin Media, a digital-media company specializing in the distribution of viral user-generated videos, has hired Brendon Mulvihill, former senior VP of content licensing at GoPro, and Zach Alter, former VP of sales at SheKnows Media.

Mulvihill (above left) has been named Jukin’s senior VP, global head of licensing, and Alter has been hired as VP, head of sales, overseeing sales and branded entertainment. Both report to Jukin Media chief growth officer Cameron Saless.

At GoPro, Mulvihill had been in charge of building out and leading licensing to let advertisers license videos from the company’s community of video creators. Prior to that, he led the L.A. office of Wazee Digital (formerly T3Media), licensing content from partners inlcuding CBS News, Sony Pictures, and the NCAA.

“Brendon is a known dealmaker, and he shares our understanding of how [user-generated] video is changing advertising, media and entertainment,” Saless said.

With the hiring of Alter, Jukin has brought its ad sales in-house. Previously, its ad sales were represented by an outside firm.

Alter, who joined Jukin last fall, oversees ad sales for the company’s portfolio of owned and operated social-video properties: FailArmy, People Are Awesome, the Pet Collective and JukinVideo. Those brands produce more than 1.5 billion monthly video views across social platforms, according to Juikn. Alter previously was based in New York, leading sales efforts for SheKnows Media.

“Throughout Zach’s career, he’s shown that he knows what it takes to deliver value for advertisers via new media properties,” said Saless. “We’ve been focused on building big, engaged fan communities, and now Zach will help us make advertisers a more integral part of the experience.”