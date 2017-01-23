Juanpa Zurita, a Mexican comedic digital content creator and actor with nearly 19 million followers on social media, has signed for representation with CAA.

Zurita, who rose to fame on Twitter’s now-defunct Vine, is the biggest Latin American personality on Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat, according to CAA. The agency will work to create opportunities for him in all areas, including TV, films, touring, digital distribution and partnerships, endorsements, personal appearances, and publishing.

Zurita appeared in the recent YouTube Red original movie “Alexander IRL,” a teen comedy released earlier this month starring Nathan Kress and Brent Rivera. He will next be seen co-starring in “Airplane Mode,” a film written by and starring comedian, actor and digital creator Logan Paul. Zurita also walked the runway at Dolce & Gabbana’s show in Milan this past weekend.

The 20-year-old, a member of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 class of 2016, also is involved in many philanthropic endeavors. Those include serving as an ambassador for Liter of Light, an organization dedicated to providing sustainable solar light to people with limited or no access to electricity, and embarking on humanitarian missions in Brazil, the Philippines and Mexico, for which he received MTV’s 2016 Chiuku Award.

Zurita continues to be managed by Brenda Tubilla at DW Entertainment & Media.