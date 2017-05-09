Jordan Levin Named CEO of Awesomeness TV

Jordan Levin, the TV veteran who was a key member of the WB Network launch team, has been named CEO of Awesomeness TV, the digital content dynamo that is a joint venture of Comcast’s DreamWorks Animation, Hearst Corp. and Verizon.

Levin’s move to Awesomeness comes on the heels of the departure of Awesomeness founder Brian Robbins in February. Levin will work alongside Awesomeness president Brett Bouttier in steering the company that has become a prolific producer of short-form and long-form content aimed at youthful audiences.

Universal Pictures chairman Jeff Shell announced the appointment Tuesday in a memo to staffers. Levin has spent the past two years as chief content officer for the NFL. He’ll start his new gig at Awesomeness on May 30.

“Jordan comes to the company with an outstanding track record for successfully combining creativity and business acumen in building content platforms and programming with young adult audience appeal,” Shell wrote.

