‘John Wick’ Sequel Reignites Original on Disc Charts for Lionsgate

In a triumph for Lionsgate, two Wicks in one week made the top 10 on the two national home video sales charts for the week that ended June 18.

“John Wick: Chapter 2” bowed at No. 1 on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

Excitement about the sequel’s disc debut sent the first installment in the action thriller franchise, 2014’s “John Wick,” back up the sales charts to No. 7 on the overall chart and No. 8 on the Blu-ray Disc-only chart.

Both films star Keanu Reeves as a retired hitman who jumps back into the game to seek vengeance.

“Chapter 2” grossed $166.8 million globally, more than four times its budget and almost twice as much as the original took in at the box office. Domestically, “Chapter 2” earned $92 million and the first “John Wick,” $43 million.

The previous week’s top seller, Walt Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” slipped to No. 2 its second week in stores.

Another new release, “The LEGO Batman Movie” from Warner Bros., debuted at No. 3 on both charts after earning more than $175 million in U.S. theaters. Nielsen data shows that despite the higher box office gross, the film only sold 84.4% as many units as “John Wick: Chapter 2.”

Twentieth Century Fox’s “Logan,” the latest in the “X-Men” franchise, slipped to No. 4, also on both charts, from No. 2 the prior week.

Rounding out the top five on the overall disc sales chart was “The Shack,” a psychological drama from Lionsgate that debuted at No. 2 two weeks earlier.

On the Blu-ray Disc chart, Warner’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” again took the No. 5 spot for the second consecutive week.

“John Wick: Chapter 2” generated 64% of its first-week sales from Blu-ray Disc, compared to 60% for the first film in the series. The “LEGO Batman Movie” also generated 64% of its first-week sales from Blu-ray.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “John Wick: Chapter 2” also debuted at No. 1, giving Lionsgate a rare triple-chart victory.

Warner’s “Fist Fight,” the previous week’s top rental, slipped to No. 3, while “Beauty and the Beast” stayed at No. 2.

Rounding out the top five were two Universal Pictures films, “A Dogs Purpose” at No. 4 (the same as the previous week) and “Fifty Shades Darker” at No. 5 (down from No. 3).

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 6/18/17:

1. John Wick: Chapter 2 (new)

2. Beauty and the Beast

3. The LEGO Batman Movie (new)

4. Logan

5. The Shack

6. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

7. John Wick

8. Bambi

9. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

10. Moana

11. Hacksaw Ridge

12. Mine (new)

13. Dragonheart: 4-Movie Collection (new)

14. Fifty Shades Darker

15. The Great Wall

16. Get Out

17. Sing

18. Fist Fight

19. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

20. xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 6/18/17:

1. John Wick: Chapter 2 (new)

2. Beauty and the Beast

3. Fist Fight

4. A Dog’s Purpose

5. Fifty Shades Darker

6. The Shack

7. Split

8. The Space Between Us

9. The Great Wall

10. Sleepless

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.