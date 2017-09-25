Joe Biden Goes Live on Amazon Echo, Google Home With Daily Newscast

Joe Biden is coming to your kitchen, courtesy of a new daily podcast that went live on the Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers Monday. “Biden’s Briefing,” as the show is called, features news and opinion ostensibly curated by the former vice president.

The show is being produced by Los Angeles-based news startup Ground Control, which announced a partnership with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) earlier this summer to bring the voices of celebrities from sports, entertainment, media and politics to voice-activated speakers.

“Biden’s Briefing” is a first such celebrity-powered show to go live on these kinds of devices. The startup has teamed up with a number of publishers, including Bloomberg, BuzzFeed, Politico and Vice, to add full-length articles to the briefing. The articles themselves aren’t actually read by Biden, but voice actors hired by Ground Control. However, Biden promised on Monday that listeners would “occasionally” hear from him as well.

In addition to Amazon Echo and Google Home, “Biden’s Briefing” is also available as a podcast via iTunes, Spotify and Tunein. Listeners can also catch up with it on the web, where there is already an archive of over 60 briefings apparently produced as a test run before the public launch of the program.