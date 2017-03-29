Digital influencers and newlyweds Jess and Gabriel Conte have signed their combined YouTube channel to lifestyle network StyleHaul.

The couple launched their channel on YouTube in September 2016, following the announcement of their engagement. The “Jess and Gabriel” channel has already topped 1 million subscribers, with a recap of their December wedding in Sydney, Australia, their most-viewed video. In their reality-TV-style vlog, the couple each week post multiple videos chronicling their daily life together, covering travel, pranking friends, work outings and their new puppy, Milo. Both Jess and Gabriel also manage their own YouTube channels and other social-media accounts.

“We are so excited to begin working with the StyleHaul team to continue developing the Jess and Gabriel brand and release new content,” Jess and Gabriel Conte said in a statement. “StyleHaul will allow us the opportunity to grow our joint channel and expand into further markets while continuing to pursue solo ventures for our individual brands.”

The Contes, who live in L.A., in February released their debut album, “Under the Covers,” which topped iTunes sales charts, and released a collection of apparel and other consumer products.

Gabriel Conte, who’s from Miami, has more than 5.5 million followers across social channels. He stars in New Form’s “Mr. Student Body President” opposite Jeremy Shada and Arden Rose, which is available on Verizon’s Go90 and was recently picked up for an additional 30 episodes. He also starred in New Form fantasy-adventure pilot “North of Neon,” and also appeared in Fox’s “The Passion” last year alongside Tyler Perry and Chris Daughtry.

Aussie native Jess Conte (née Bauer) is known for her BauerBirds YouTube channel with nearly 900,000 subscribers. Content on her channel comprises “get-ready-with-me” beauty videos, song covers and challenges.

“We are thrilled to have the incredibly captivating couple Jess and Gabriel join the StyleHaul family,” said StyleHaul president and CEO Stephanie Horbaczewski. “Their content and connection with their community is directly in line with the growing importance of sharing new life phases on YouTube and all social platforms — something our entire StyleHaul team and global community is responding passionately to.”

StyleHaul, owned by European media conglomerate RTL Group, runs a network with more than 5,000 digital influencers who create style-oriented content.