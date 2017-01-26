Jeffrey Katzenberg, after exiting DreamWorks Animation following Comcast’s acquisition of the studio, has raised nearly $600 million for his next act: a digital media and technology investment firm called WndrCo.

The Beverly Hills firm has raised $591.5 million, according to a filing Thursday with the SEC. Katzenberg’s title at WndrCo as listed on the SEC form is “manager.”

The filing didn’t name investors in the Katzenberg-led venture but indicated that the minimum investment accepted from any outside investor was $25 million.

The two other officers listed for WndrCo are Ann Daly, previously president of DreamWorks Animation, and Sujay Jaswa, the former CFO of Dropbox. The company’s address is 9355 Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills.

Katzenberg received a $391 million cash-out package with the closing of Comcast’s deal for DWA last August.

WndrCo is modeled after Barry Diller’s IAC, a holding company whose businesses include Vimeo, About.com and CollegeHumor, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the startup’s funding.