DreamWorks New Media chairman CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg and “Moonlight” writer-director Barry Jenkins are among the judges for the competition from Elton John and YouTube inviting creators to create music videos for the pop singer’s classic tunes.

In addition, Grammy-winning music-video director Melina Matsoukas has joined the panel of judges, who together with Elton John and his writing partner Bernie Taupin, will select three winners to create the official music videos for “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer.” The videos are slated to premiere on YouTube in summer of 2017.

Entries for “Elton John: The Cut supported by YouTube” are open through Jan. 23, with more info available at thecut.eltonjohn.com. Music video entries for each of the songs will feature different artistic elements: submissions for “Rocket Man” will feature animation, “Tiny Dancer” will be live-action, and “Bennie and the Jets” will feature choreography.

“Like countless millions of others around the planet, I’ve been a fan of Sir Elton John since ‘Tiny Dancer’ made a giant impact on music lovers everywhere,” Katzenberg said in a statement. “But in the early ‘90s, it was my extraordinary good fortune to get to know him personally when he wrote the incredible songs for The Lion King. Since then, not only have I gotten to continue to work with him, but I’ve had the privilege of calling him a friend. So, I can think of no better way to start the new year than to embark on this new journey with Elton, as he brings phenomenal creativity and innovation to YouTube.”

Jenkins commented, “Music is core to my films and to my creative process. ‘The Cut’ is so exciting to me because it combines a number of things I’m passionate about. As a filmmaker whose first film was made with the DIY tools of digital cinema, I love how the democratization of the filmmaking process and platforms like YouTube enables people to tell stories that in previous generations simply could not be told. I hope to see ideas for this competition that push boundaries and defy expectations.”

Matsoukas, the video director behind some of today’s most influential music videos including Beyonce’s “Formation” and Rihanna’s “We Found Love” adds, “I grew up on music videos in the MTV era. Having the space to experiment and learn as I was getting started in my filmmaking career was vital to my success. It’s a dream to be part of this program which is providing that opportunity for emerging directors and redefining the relationship between such an iconic artist and his fans through video.”

“Artists like me have to embrace technology, because it’s the only way forward,” says Elton John. “One of the reasons we are doing this project with YouTube is to encourage young filmmakers to create visual ideas for these songs, and it gives us the chance to share these songs with younger fans. I’ve always had a passion for youth and passion for the new. This is very exciting because we’ve never seen videos for these songs.”

In honor of their participation in the program, a donation of $20,000 will be made in honor of each judge to a charity of their choice. Jeffrey Katzenberg has selected the Motion Picture and Television Fund (MPTF) and Barry Jenkins has selected African Heritage Cultural Arts Center. Matsoukas will announce her charity at a later date.

To inspire applicants, YouTube creators Kurt Hugo Schneider, PES and Parris Goebel, who will shortlist the entries and present their selections to the judges, have put together their own ideas to kick things off. The competition is open to anyone over 16, subject to local terms and conditions.

The “Elton John: The Cut supported by YouTube” contest is being produced with the help of digital agency AKQA and production studio Pulse Films.