Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Certified Platinum — Based Entirely on Tidal Streaming Numbers

Jay-Z’s 13th and latest studio album, “4:44,” has been certified platinum by the RIAA, based purely on streaming numbers, less than six days after its June 30 release. The news was announced officially on Wednesday morning (July 5) by both the RIAA and Jay’s label, Roc Nation, although judging by the photo of him with RIAA CEO Cary Sherman, it may have passed the mark (or been anticipated) much earlier.

“Props to JAY, he’s done it again!  Another Platinum album adds to an already iconic career,” Sherman said in a statement.

According to Roc Nation’s release, all 13 of Jay’s studio albums are certified platinum, more than any other hip-hop artist — as well as four other platinum albums in collaboration with Kanye West, Linkin Park and R. Kelly.

“4:44” was released just after midnight on June 30, exclusively to Tidal and Sprint members — and in a move that angered many fans, people who signed up for Tidal after the album’s release initially could not access it, although that decision was reversed and it was made available to all Tidal members on Monday. The album is expected to be made available physically and on other services — a source close to the situation confirmed that one will be Apple Music — this Friday (July 7), after its week of exclusivity on Tidal ends.

