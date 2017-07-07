Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Album Now Available at Amazon, Apple

Jay-Z’s insta-platinum “4:44” album has been made available on Amazon, along with the full video for the controversial track, “The Story of O.J.” The rapper’s Jay-Z’s 13th and latest studio effort also landed at Apple, with individual tracks available for $1.29 on iTunes or $9.99 for the 10-track album. It is not, as of this posting, available on Spotify.

The album was expected to be released widely to digital services following a one-week exclusivity period, during which “4:44” was only available to subscribers of Tidal, the Jay-Z owned streaming platform, and Sprint customers (the mobile carrier invested $200 million in Tidal earlier this year).

A physical release is also planned, with additional tracks.

“4:44,” which officially dropped on June 30, has already been certified platinum by the RIAA, based purely on Tidal streaming and Sprint download numbers.