Jason Derulo to Headline YouTube’s First Live VidCon Concert

Jason Derulo will be the featured performer for YouTube’s inaugural live entertainment showcase at this year’s VidCon convention for 4,000 lucky internet-video fans.

Derulo will headline the YouTube OnStage event June 21 at the Arena at the Anaheim Convention Center. Attendance will be open to all VidCon attendees, but tickets will be granted through a lottery system. Derulo’s current hit “Swalla” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign has over 211 million YouTube views, and the recording artist’s videos have garnered more than 1 billion views to date.

The 90-minute live event also will feature appearances by top YouTubers including Tyler Oakley, Rosanna Pansino, Collins Key, Joey Graceffa, and the Slow Mo Guys.

In addition, Todrick Hall, who starred in “Kinky Boots” on Broadway, will produce and star in the show’s opening number; Grace VanderWaal, the 13-year-old winner of “America’s Got Talent” last year, will perform her new single; and “So You Think You Can Dance” winner Fik-Shun will appear in a special dance performance along with YouTube dance phenoms Dytto and Poppin John.

YouTube returns as the title sponsor of the 8th Annual VidCon, which runs June 21-24. In 2016, more than 26,400 fans, creators, and industry execs attended the confab.

Registered VidCon attendees must visit vidcon.com/onstage by June 2 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific to enter the lottery for admission to YouTube OnStage.