James Corden to Star in ‘Late Late Show’ Offshoot for Snapchat Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

James Corden is coming to Snapchat Shows.

The messaging app’s growing roster of TV-style short-form series will be joined by “James Corden’s Next James Corden,” a six-episode satire of reality-competition shows launching this fall featuring the late-night host himself.

“The line between your television screen, your computer and your phone has never been more blurred,” Corden told Variety.

The series pretends that Corden is searching for a successor at “Late Late Show with James Corden,” so he decides to put a group of young potential replacements to the test.

The Corden project will mark the first collaboration between CBS and Snapchat for Discover, the content platform where Snapchat Shows can be found. NBCUniversal, Disney, Vice and MGM are among the other media partners Snapchat has brought in for original programming on Discover.

Corden’s Snapchat Show will also feature other familiar faces including bandleader Reggie Watts. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe will serve as executive producers of the series, from CBS Interactive in partnership with Fulwell 73, and in association with CBS Prods.

Corden will not be the first late-night host on Snapchat Shows; Jimmy Fallon launched his own “Tonight Show” offshoot last November.

Conan O’Brien is also coming to Snapchat Shows, but strictly as a producer on an unspecified animated series. A Snapchat Show based on “Shark Week” is also coming, as is the first daily Snapchat Show from NBC News, details of which are still being determined.