Twitter Will Live-Stream James Comey Testimony in Exclusive Bloomberg TV Pact

will deliver live, uninterrupted coverage of former FBI director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, June 8.

Bloomberg is Twitter’s exclusive premium live partner for the broadcast of the Comey hearing. The live stream will be available on Twitter globally via the @business account.

Major TV networks, including ABC, CBS and NBC, also plan to air live coverage of Comey’s appearance, in which he’s expected to detail his conversations with President Trump about the FBI’s investigation into possible ties between his campaign and Russian officials.

Twitter’s live-streaming coverage will kick off around 9:30 a.m. ET Thursday, hosted by Bloomberg Television anchors David Westin and David Gura, along with Bloomberg’s senior White House correspondent Margaret Talev.

Comey is scheduled to appear in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m. ET. Special programming and analysis hosted by Westin, Gura and Talev will continue at 1 p.m. ET, when Comey will appear in a non-televised closed session.

The one-off deal for the Comey coverage comes after Twitter and Bloomberg Media announced in May that they plan to create a 24-hour breaking news network for the social-media service. Bloomberg and Twitter also partnered to live stream the U.S. presidential debates last fall, and the platform currently streams three of Bloomberg TV’s daily live programs.

Meanwhile, Twitter last month also hired Todd Swidler, formerly Bloomberg SVP and global head of video distribution and partnerships, to run its live video business.