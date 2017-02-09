Paramount’s “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” an action sequel with Tom Cruise as a vigilante drifter who goes on the run with an Army major framed for espionage, topped both national home video sales charts the week of Feb. 5. The film grossed a little more than $58 million in U.S. theaters, about $20 million less than the 2012 original.

Three other new releases grabbed the next three chart positions on the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales.

Lionsgate continued its traditional early-in-the-year disc-sales winning streak with two new Tyler Perry releases debuting in the top five: “Boo! A Madea Halloween” at No. 2 and “Madea on the Run – The Play” at No. 4. Both are among a string of comedies starring the popular African American actor, comedian, filmmaker, writer, and songwriter as a gritty, elderly black woman.

Walt Disney Studios’ “Pinocchio,” polished up for its Blu-ray Disc “Signature Edition” debut, bowed at No. 3.

Sony Pictures’ “Inferno,” which debuted at No. 1 on both sales charts the prior week, dropped to No. 5 on the overall disc sales chart.

On NPD VideoScan’s dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart, “Pinocchio” debuted at No. 2 and “Boo!” bowed at No. 3.

“Inferno” took the No. 4 spot, with Warner’s “Suicide Squad” rounding out the top five. The film dropped to No. 8 on the overall disc sales chart, from No. 2 the prior week.

“Jack Reacher” generated 59% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc, NPD data shows, compared to 87% for “Pinocchio” and just 20% and 12%, respectively, for the two Tyler Perry discs, “Boo!” and “Madea on the Run.”

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” debuted at No. 1, followed by “Boo!” at No. 2.

Lionsgate’s “Deepwater Horizon” slipped to No. 3 after three weeks at No. 1, while “Inferno” bowed at No. 4.

Rounding out the top five was Universal Pictures’ “Snowden.”

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 2/5/17:

1. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (new)

2. Boo! A Madea Halloween (new)

3. Pinocchio: Signature Collection (new)

4. Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run – The Play (new)

5. Inferno

6. The Accountant

7. Deepwater Horizon

8. Suicide Squad

9. The Secret Life of Pets

10. The Girl on the Train

11. Masterminds (new)

12. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

13. Fifty Shades of Grey

14. Storks

15. Sully

16. Jason Bourne

17. USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

18. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

19. Victoria: Season One (new)

20. The Legend of Tarzan

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 2/5/17:

1. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (new)

2. Boo! A Medea Halloween (new)

3. Deepwater Horizon

4. Inferno

5. Snowden

6. The Secret Life of Pets

7. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

8. Storks

9. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

10. Jason Bourne

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.