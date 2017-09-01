J.K. Rowling’s Pottermore Launches ‘Hogwarts Experience’ Free Digital Site

Harry Potter fans can now fly around and explore the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before.

J.K. Rowling’s Pottermore has launched a free, 360-degree digital experience beginning letting visitors explore the famous wizarding school and its grounds, including the Quidditch pitch and the Forbidden Forest. In the Hogwarts Experience (at pottermore.com/hogwarts), the iconic castle and its grounds are populated with 100 different “hotspots,” which are clickable points that expand to provide details about the magic and mystery of the famous wizarding school that Harry Potter attended.

The Sept. 1 launch of the site coincides with the first official day of school at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which Pottermore is promoting with the hashtag #BackToHogwarts.

“We’ve seen many interpretations of Hogwarts – from the artwork in the illustrated editions of the books to the eight feature films from Warner Bros.,” Henriette Stuart-Reckling, Pottermore’s global digital director, said in announcing the feature. The Hogwarts Experience is “a unique, mobile-first experience using bespoke visual assets allowing anyone to ‘visit’ Hogwarts on-the-go.”

The first-person experience allows visitors to visit three main areas: the exterior of the castle, the Forbidden Forest (including Hagrid’s hut) and the Quidditch pitch. The Hogwarts Experience, free to registered users of Pottermore, is available across most devices including smartphones, tablets and PCs.

Pottermore announced the new Hogwarts Experience in a tweet Friday:

Pottermore is Rowling’s digital publishing, e-commerce, entertainment and news company based in London. The site offers news, features, and articles as well as new and previously unreleased writing by Rowling.