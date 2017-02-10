Apple’s next iPhone models, which the company is expected to introduce in late summer, could come with wireless charging built-in. This is according to a report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which was relayed by MacRumors this week.

Wireless charging would allow iPhone users to charge their devices without the need to plug them into a charger, simply by placing them on a special charging mat or similar surface. The technology, which is also known as inductive charging, uses electromagnetic fields to transmit energy to a device.

Wireless charging is typically a bit slower than wired charging, especially compared to the kind of fast chargers that typically ship with high-end handsets these days. However, in the case of the iPhone, it would also solve one major problem: Ever since the omission of the headphone jack, consumers have had to decide whether to use the integrated Lightning port for their headphones or for charging, or resort to complicated dongles top do both at the same time.

Wireless charging has been around for some time; most of Samsung’s handsets have had integrated wireless charging capabilities for years. iPhone owners have only been able to make use of the technology via add-on solutions, including phone cases that double as wireless charging adapters.

Apple has traditionally been a very secretive company, and very early leaks and rumors about upcoming iPhone models have often turned out to be false. That being said, Ming-Chi Kuo has a reputation for accurately predicting Apple products in the past, with some even calling him “the best Apple analyst on the planet.”