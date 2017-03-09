Old TV keeps getting poured into brand-new bottles: Now YouTube wants to be your cheap, next-gen cable TV provider. The Google video service’s forthcoming internet television package is the latest stab at the “virtual” pay TV bundle. Like others jockeying for over-the-top position, YouTube TV is pitched at young consumers who don’t want to pay for hundreds of channels and tend to use phones as their primary video screens. Today, cable ops are happy to sell OTT-ers super-fast broadband — but if the cord-cutting pain gets worse, look for them to take the internet TV plunge, too. Here’s a look at the burgeoning sector so far.

*Showtime, Fox Soccer Plus to be sold as add-on extras †PS Vue Slim bundles in markets without local TV stations cost $10 less per tier Sources: Company reports, Variety research

*Showtime, Fox Soccer Plus to be sold as add-on extras †PS Vue Slim bundles in markets without local TV stations cost $10 less per tier Sources: Company reports, Variety research

Note: Showtime is available as an option on Hulu and PlayStation Vue, and will be available on YouTube TV.