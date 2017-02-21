Instagram Director of Global Communications David Swain is leaving the Facebook-owned social media sharing service, and is being replaced by Michelle Obama’s former Communications Director Kristina Schake. Recode was first to report the news Tuesday.

Swain had been leading Instagram communications since early 2013, and previously spent close to five years in communications at Facebook proper. He reflected on his long stint at Facebook and Instagram in an Instagram post Tuesday, writing that when he joined in 2008, “Facebook was still just one website and a team of a few hundred people with outsized ambition. The opportunities that ambition opened for me in those first few years are still hard to grasp.”

Schake also fittingly announced her hire with an Instagram post, writing: “I am elated to join this unique and innovative company that is bringing people closer together through the connections and experiences it enables.”

Recently, Schake was working as deputy communications director for Hillary Clinton throughout her presidential campaign. Before that, Schake was Chief Communications Oficer at L’Oreal, and comms director for first Lady Michelle Obama.

Schake is joining Instagram as the service continues to grow, and evolve from an artsy photo sharing tool to a full-on Snapchat competitor. Last year, Instagram rolled out its own version of Snapchat Stories, which is now being used by 150 million users a day. And in November, Instagram was the latest social app to launch live video streaming.