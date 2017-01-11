’s Instagram is looking to bank advertising coin from users’ 24-hour Stories, a copycat of Snapchat’s feature, with the launch of interstitial full-screen ads.

Instagram on Wednesday announced the test of video ads in Stories with 30 advertisers, including Netflix, Nike, Airbnb and ASOS. The video spots, which users can swipe through to skip, can be up to 15 seconds in length. The ads will appear between Instagram Stories in a user’s app.

In December, Instagram said it had surpassed 600 million monthly active users. According to the service, up to 150 million users now interact with Stories daily, up from 100 million in October. Instagram launched Stories — which like Snapchat’s Stories comprise video, photos, stickers and text and disappear after 24 hours — in August.