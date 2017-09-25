Instagram Now Has 500 Million Daily Active Users, 800 Million Users per Month

Instagram
Instagram has added 100 million monthly active users over the past five months: The Facebook-owned photo sharing platform revealed at Adweek in New York Monday that it now has 800 million monthly active users. Instagram also reached a milestone of 500 million daily active users.

Both milestones are bad news for Snapchat, which has been struggling to meet Wall Street’s expectations on user growth. The Instagram rival ended its second quarter with 173 million daily active users, up from 161 million half a year earlier.

Instagram, meanwhile, is also growing on other fronts. Video viewing time grew 80 percent year-over-year, and the amount of videos uploaded to the platform every day quadrupled over the past 12 months, according to internal data from June of 2017.

What’s more, Instagram now has over 2 million advertisers, according to a blog post published Monday morning. It reached the million advertiser mark in March.

 

Marketplace

