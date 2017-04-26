Facebook’s Instagram Surpasses 700 Million Monthly Active Users

Facebook-owned photo sharing service Instagram announced another milestone Wednesday morning: Instagram is now being used by more than 700 million people every month.

The news comes just a little over four months after Instagram announced surpassing 600 million monthly active users.

This means that the growth of the service is actually accelerating: It took Instagram about half a year to grow from 500 million to 600 million monthly actives, and 9 months to add the previous 100 million.

The timing of the announcement is also poised to lead to comparisons with Twitter, which revealed earlier Wednesday that it added 9 million monthly active users during its most recent quarter. However, Twitter investors didn’t seem concerned about this, and instead celebrated the company’s latest positive earnings report with healthy gains.

Snapchat on the other hand may have to be more concerned about Instagram’s growth. Instagram was first among Facebook’s apps to copy Snapchat’s Stories feature, and has seen a lot of success with it: In April, Instagram revealed that its own Stories now attract 200 million users every day.