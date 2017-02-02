Sony Pictures’ “Inferno” debuted at No. 1 on both national home video sales charts the week ended Jan. 29, while the previous week’s top seller, the Universal Pictures suspense thriller “The Girl on the Train,” dropped to No. 10, the biggest week-to-week drop in years.

“Inferno” is a mystery thriller directed by Ron Howard that earned $34.3 million in U.S. theaters, less than half its estimated budget. The film is a sequel to “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angels & Demons” and stars Tom Hanks, reprising his role as Harvard professor Robert Langdon.

Warner’s “Suicide Squad” rose back up to No. 2 on the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, switching places with another Warner title, “The Accountant,” which slipped to No. 4 its third week in stores.

Universal Pictures’ “The Secret Life of Pets” rose back up to No. 3 on the overall disc sales chart, with Warner’s “Storks” returning to the top five, at No. 5, in its sixth week of release.

On NPD VideoScan dedicated Blu-ray Disc chart, “Suicide Squad” and “The Secret Life of Pets” also rose back up to No. 2 and No. 3, from No. 4 and No. 7, respectively, the week before.

Warner’s “Sully” and “Storks” rounded out the top five on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart, while the prior week’s second-biggest seller, “The Accountant,” fell to No. 7.

“The Inferno” generated 46% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc.

On Home Media Magazine’s rental chart for the week, Lionsgate’s “Deepwater Horizon” remains at No. 1 for the third consecutive week, while Universal Pictures’ “Snowden” soared up to No. 2 now that its 28-day holdback from Redbox is over.

Twentieth Century Fox’s “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” remains at No. 3, while Universal Pictures’ “The Secret Life of Pets” slipped to No. 4 from No. 2 the prior week.

Rounding out the top five was Universal Pictures’ “Jason Bourne,” down a notch from the prior week.

Lionsgate’s “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage” debuted at No. 6.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Home Media Magazine.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 1/29/17:



1. Inferno (new)

2. Suicide Squad

3. The Secret Life of Pets

4. The Accountant

5. Storks

6. Sully

7. Deepwater Horizon

8. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

9. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

10. The Girl on the Train

11. Jason Bourne

12. Sherlock: Season Four (new)

13. USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (new)

14. Keeping Up with the Joneses

15. Independence Day: Resurgence

16. Star Trek Beyond

17. The Legend of Tarzan

18. I’m Not Ashamed (new)

19. X-Men: Apocalypse

20. The Light Between Oceans (new)

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 1/29/17:



1. Deepwater Horizon

2. Snowden

3. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

4. The Secret Life of Pets

5. Jason Bourne

6. USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (new)

7. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

8. Storks

9. Sully

10. War Dogs

For complete sales and rental charts, visit HomeMediaMagazine.com.