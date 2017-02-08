Indie movie streaming service Sundance Now is going to live-stream the 32th Film Independent Spirit Awards, which are being held later this month in Los Angeles, to its subscribers. It’s the first live stream of this kind for the service, but Sundance Now plans to stream a series of similar events in the future.

The Independent Spirit Awards are being hosted this year by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney of “Oh Hello on Broadway” and “Kroll Show” fame; nominated films include “Manchester by the Sea,” “Moonlight,” “American Honey” and “O.J.: Made in America.”

The awards, as well as the live stream, are scheduled for Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. PT. Sundance Now will make the stream available only to subscribers, but newcomers will be able to make use of a seven-day free trial to catch the awards show. Viewers who miss the show will be able to watch an archived version on the site as well.

Sundance Now is one of the lesser-known paid streaming services out there, but it actually has a couple of years of legacy to point back to. Originally launched as the Sundance Now Doc Club as a paid VOD service all the way back in 2010, Sundance Now got a subscription tier in 2012 and a significant relaunch with some technical help from DramaFever in 2014.

Last year, Sundance Now rebranded once more, losing the Doc Club label. The service has since been offering subscribers access to a curated catalog of documentaries and indie films as well as a few select TV shows for $5 to $7 per month. Sundance Now is run by an AMC subsidiary, which cooperates closely with AMC’s IFC cable network.

That cooperation also extends to live events like this one: The Independent Spirit Awards are also being telecast on IFC at the same time.