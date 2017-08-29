In Demand Hires Cable Veteran Dale Hopkins as President and CEO

In Demand, the cable-operator-owned VOD and pay-per-view programming distributor, has named Dale Hopkins as president and CEO.

Hopkins will relocate to In Demand’s New York City headquarters from Los Angeles. She takes over for Bob Benya, who exited at the end of June after seven years with the company.

Most recently Hopkins worked for GSN, owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment and AT&T Entertainment Group, where she held multiple roles during her more than eight-year tenure, including executive VP of distribution and chief marketing officer. Previously, she was interim CEO at Championship Gaming Series (CGS), an international eSports league, and spent eight years at Comcast-owned G4 Media, where she most recently was chief operating officer.

Earlier in her career, Hopkins was president and co-founder of the online gaming company iWin.com. She also was CMO for E! Networks and part of the launch team; was VP of sales for the initial launch of CNBC; and held several ad sales roles at CBS.

“In Dale, In Demand is gaining a multifaceted leader, someone with superb business acumen who has successfully delivered value and growth throughout her career,” In Demand chairman Tom Montemagno said in a statement. “She has a deep well of knowledge from across several business sectors, and is well known and respected within the media industry.”

Hopkins is currently on the board of advisers of Havoc TV and several other entertainment and tech companies.

In Demand is owned by Comcast, Charter Communications and Cox Communications. Its VOD products include first-run and library movies and TV shows; the company’s PPV programming lineup includes boxing, wrestling and mixed martial arts events and the digital out-of-market subscription professional sports packages for MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS.