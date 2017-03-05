The iHeartRadio Music Awards are taking place on Sunday, with an impressive line-up of performers that includes Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, the Chainsmokers, and Shawn Mendes.

Music fans likely won’t want to miss out on the show, which is airing live on TNT, TBS, and truTV. If you’re not near a TV, there are a couple of ways that you can stream all the action online.

The easiest way may be to watch via the iHeartRadio app. And don’t forget, the key word here is “radio.” The awards show will be aired on all iHeartRadio channels nationwide, as well as on its app. It’s available for free download on mobile, desktop, and tablet via iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, and more.

Another way to watch without cable is through online streaming service Sling TV. The service starts at $20 per month, but there’s a seven-day free trial for first-timers. Just be sure to select the Best of Live TV package — it doesn’t include truTV, but does include TNT and TBS.

If you do have a cable subscription, but just aren’t near a computer, you can enter your cable login information into any of the networks’ apps or websites and stream the show for free.

iHeartRadio is also streaming the red carpet, which starts at 3 p.m. PST/6 p.m. EST, live on Facebook. The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards starts at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST.