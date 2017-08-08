iHeartMedia Networks President Darren Davis Gets Four More Years

iHeartMedia announced today (Aug 8.) a four-year contract extension with Darren Davis, who will continue in his role as president of iHeartMedia Networks Group reporting to company chairman/CEO Bob Pittman.

Under the new agreement, Davis will continue to oversee the company’s multiplatform assets, including the iHeartRadio Network, Premiere Networks, Total Traffic + Weather Network, and the NBC News Radio Network, as well as iHeartMedia’s in-house audio and visual creative agency. Davis will also continue as President of iHeartRadio. Davis oversaw the launch of iHeartRadio Plus and iHeartRadio All Access on-demand services powered by Napster in January.

“We’re pleased that Darren will continue to lead the integration of our Networks group that enables iHeartMedia to harness the unparalleled power, reach and scale of our digital and broadcast platforms,” said Pittman. “His 25 years of experience working in every facet of iHeartMedia means he has a unique understanding of every aspect of our company.”

“Since I was a kid, I knew I’d spend my life in radio,” said Davis. “I’ve seen a lot in the last 25 years as iHeartMedia has expanded into multiple platforms like the industry-leading iHeartRadio. There isn’t a day that goes by where I’m not amazed by iHeartMedia’s evolution.”

Davis began his career in 1992 as an intern at iHeartMedia’s Adult Contemporary WASH-FM in Washington, DC, and celebrates his 25th anniversary with the company next month. He was named Program Director of WASH-FM when he was 23 and worked his way up the SVP/EVP ladder before being named to his current position in 2014.