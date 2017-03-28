Hulu has set new multiyear agreements with Telemundo and Sony Pictures Television that will add several hundred episodes of popular telenovelas, as well as nine Pedro Almodóvar films and other Spanish-language programming from Telemundo to the subscription video-streaming service.

Content now available to stream on Hulu include full libraries of series including “La Reina del Sur” (pictured above) as well as Almodovar films “The Skin I Live In,” “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” “All About My Mother,” “Bad Education,” “Broken Embraces” and “Talk to Her and Law of Desire.”

In its first deal with NBCUniversal-owned Telemundo, Hulu will add five popular Spanish-language series from the network to its library. “La Reina del Sur,” “Celia” and “Bajo El Mismo Cielo” are now available to stream on Hulu, while the complete catalogs of “Tierra de Reyes” and “La Patrona” will debut on the service April 15. Hulu cut the distribution agreement with the NBCUniversal Television and New Media Distribution group.

Under its deal with Sony Pictures Television, Hulu has acquired the streaming rights to a selection of telenovelas and teleseries including “Lady,” “La Vendendora de Rosas,” “Doña Barbara,” comedy series “Los Beltran” and crime dramas “El Mariachi,” “Metastasis” and “En la Boca del Lobo.” The deal also encompasses feature films “El Mariachi” and “The Secret in Their Eyes,” as well as the Almodóvar movies.

Hulu is owned by Comcast’s NBCU, Disney and 21st Century Fox — which each have a 30% stake in the streaming-video venture — and Time Warner owns the remaining 10% stake. This spring Hulu is gearing up to launch a live TV service, priced at under $40 per month, joining the crowded virtual pay-TV space along with Dish Network’s Sling TV, AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Sony’s PlayStation Vue and FuboTV (and YouTube TV coming in the next few months).