Hulu’s live TV service will not have Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV or any other Viacom-owned networks, with the streaming company definitively deciding to forego a carriage deal with the media conglomerate.

Hulu’s decision to not go forward with Viacom, reported earlier by Bloomberg, comes after the VOD distribution agreement between the two companies expired last month. A Hulu rep confirmed that there will be no deal with Viacom for linear television networks but declined to comment further. Viacom did not respond to requests for comment.

After some delays, Hulu’s live TV service — to be priced under $40 per month — is expected to debut in April, featuring a cloud-based DVR, personalization features and a revamped interface designed for live-television viewing. Originally, according to a source familiar with Hulu’s plans, it wanted to launch the service in time for the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Hulu, owned by NBCUniversal, Disney and 21st Century Fox, on Friday announced a distribution deal with A+E Networks. It has previously announced pacts with 21st Century Fox, CBS, Disney-ESPN and Turner.

Hulu is still in talks with Discovery Communications, Scripps Networks Interactive and AMC Networks. It also has not yet officially signed agreement inked with NBCU but an agreement is expected to be reached in the coming weeks.

Last November, Sony dropped Viacom networks from the PlayStation Vue internet-delivered pay-TV service, saying in a statement, “we have determined that removing the bundle of channels from Viacom is the best way for us to continue to offer the most compelling value to our fans.”

Viacom does have deals with AT&T’s DirecTV Now and Dish Networks’ Sling TV. Google’s recently announced YouTube TV will not include Viacom nets at launch (nor does it currently have Discovery, A+E, Scripps, Turner or HBO), but will offer CBS, Showtime, Fox, NBC, ABC and Disney channels.