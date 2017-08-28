Hulu Live TV Service Adds the CW

The CW has joined the ranks of the channels being offered by Hulu as part of its new live-TV service.

The network, jointly owned by Warner Bros. and CBS Corp., becomes the fifth and final broadcast property to be added in the coming months. The pact will give subscribers access to both the network’s primetime series, including “The Flash,” as well as local programming.

“The CW has long attracted younger audiences to live TV, so we are very happy to offer the network through Hulu’s new live service,” said Tim Connolly, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships & Distribution.

“The CW is excited to be a part of Hulu’s groundbreaking new live TV service,” said Chris Brooks, Executive Vice President, Network Distribution, The CW. “This new partnership furthers our goal of expanding our audience across digital platforms.”

 

    1. Daniel Quintanilla says:
      August 28, 2017 at 7:07 am

      Pretty soon, The CW may not need affiliates to live on as a network, stations will have no choice but to become independent.

      Reply

