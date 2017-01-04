Hulu Live TV Service Adds CBS

CBS Corp. has reached a deal to add CBS and other cable channels its own to Hulu’s upcoming over-the-top channel bundle.

Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins announced the addition at Citi’s 2017 Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

He also shared additional details on the service, which is expected to launch in the first quarter of the year, including the inclusion of Hulu’s existing $8 subscription VOD offering, as well as a cloud DVR.

CBS Corp. already struck a deal last October with Google to put its channels on another upcoming OTT package expected in 2017 from YouTube. A similar product launched last month by AT&T, DirecTV Now, has yet to add CBS though the companies are negotiating

While the pact gives Hulu the full complement of linear broadcast networks, CBS will hold back rights to full in-season stacks of its primetime series, which will remain exclusive to CBS All Access.

CBS Sports Network and Pop, which CBS co-owns with Lionsgate, will also join the live-TV streaming service; the deal has an option to add other CBS Corp.-owned networks including the CW and Smithsonian in the future.

Hulu will also be able to offer Showtime as an add-on for subscribers to the streaming service. Hulu already offers Showtime as an add-on to its existing subscription VOD offering.

More to come…