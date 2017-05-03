Hulu Live TV Bundle: Full Channel Lineup

Hulu has launched the beta version of its live TV service, stocked with more than 50 broadcast and cable channels — with a few big holes in the lineup.
The company has deals with several big programming groups for the $40-per-month Hulu With Live TV bundle, including parent companies 21st Century Fox, Disney, NBCUniversal — which was officially announced just this week — and Time Warner (for Turner’s networks). It has also pacted with CBS, A+E Networks and Scripps Networks Interactive to distribute their live channels.
Missing from the lineup are HBO, AMC Networks, Viacom, Starz, and Discovery Communications channels. In the case of Viacom, Hulu has said it has no plans to add Comedy Central, Nick, MTV or other nets anytime soon.
Meanwhile, Hulu won’t offer local TV from all four major broadcasters in every market (though it says it’s working on signing deals with more affiliates). Local ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC broadcast nets are available in L.A., New York, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Chicago; in other areas, customers may have access to only two or three local stations, according to Hulu.
Here’s the full list of the networks available in Hulu With Live TV at launch:
21st Century Fox
Fox*
Big Ten Network
Fox Business Network
Fox News Channel
Fox regional sports networks
Fox Sports 1
Fox Sports 2
FX
FXX
FXM
National Geographic Channel
National Geographic Wild
The Walt Disney Co.
ABC*
ESPN
ESPN2
ESPNU
ESPNEWS
ESPN-SEC Network
Freeform
Disney Channel
Disney XD
Disney Junior
NBCUniversal
NBC*
Telemundo*
Comcast RSNs
NECN
USA Network
Bravo
E!
Syfy
MSNBC
CNBC
NBCSN
Golf Channel
Chiller
Oxygen Network
Sprout
A+E Networks
A&E
History
Lifetime
Viceland
Lifetime Movie Network (LMN)
FYI
Scripps Networks Interactive
Food Network
HGTV
Travel Channel
Turner
CNN
HLN
CNN International
TBS
TNT
TruTV
TCM
Turner Classic Movies
Cartoon Network & Adult Swim
Boomerang
CBS Corp.
CBS*
CBS Sports Network
POP
Showtime ($8.99 per month extra)
* Live local TV affiliates available only in select markets.