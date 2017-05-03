Hulu Live TV Bundle: Full Channel Lineup

Hulu has launched the beta version of its live TV service, stocked with more than 50 broadcast and cable channels — with a few big holes in the lineup.

The company has deals with several big programming groups for the $40-per-month Hulu With Live TV bundle, including parent companies 21st Century Fox, Disney, NBCUniversal — which was officially announced just this week — and Time Warner (for Turner’s networks). It has also pacted with CBS, A+E Networks and Scripps Networks Interactive to distribute their live channels.

Missing from the lineup are HBO, AMC Networks, Viacom, Starz, and Discovery Communications channels. In the case of Viacom, Hulu has said it has no plans to add Comedy Central, Nick, MTV or other nets anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Hulu won’t offer local TV from all four major broadcasters in every market (though it says it’s working on signing deals with more affiliates). Local ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC broadcast nets are available in L.A., New York, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Chicago; in other areas, customers may have access to only two or three local stations, according to Hulu.

Here’s the full list of the networks available in Hulu With Live TV at launch:

21st Century Fox

Fox*

Big Ten Network

Fox Business Network

Fox News Channel

Fox regional sports networks

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 2

FX

FXX

FXM

National Geographic Channel

National Geographic Wild

The Walt Disney Co.

ABC*

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNU

ESPNEWS

ESPN-SEC Network

Freeform

Disney Channel

Disney XD

Disney Junior

NBCUniversal

NBC*

Telemundo*

Comcast RSNs

NECN

USA Network

Bravo

E!

Syfy

MSNBC

CNBC

NBCSN

Golf Channel

Chiller

Oxygen Network

Sprout

A+E Networks

A&E

History

Lifetime

Viceland

Lifetime Movie Network (LMN)

FYI

Scripps Networks Interactive

Food Network

HGTV

Travel Channel

Turner

CNN

HLN

CNN International

TBS

TNT

TruTV

TCM

Turner Classic Movies

Cartoon Network & Adult Swim

Boomerang

CBS Corp.

CBS*

CBS Sports Network

POP

Showtime ($8.99 per month extra)

* Live local TV affiliates available only in select markets.