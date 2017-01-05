Hulu is expanding its lineup of virtual reality (VR) content with a show from Live Nation. “On Stage,” which will debut with a first episode on January 26, promises a closer look at the career and life of select artists.

The first installment will feature Lil Wayne; Major Lazer will be the subject of a second episode later this year.

Hulu first debuted its VR app on Samsung’s Gear VR headset last May, and has since brought it to Google’s Daydream VR platform, Playstation VR and Oculus Rift as well. In September, Hulu announced a first slate or exclusive shows for its VR app, which include a news program and a comedy show from AOL-owned RYOT Studios.

Live Nation isn’t just producing VR content for Hulu. The ticketing giant also struck a multi-year deal with VR startup NextVR last year to stream live events in virtual reality.