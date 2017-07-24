Hulu Hires Google Exec Kelly Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer

Kelly Campbell, a longtime Google marketing executive, has joined Hulu as the company’s chief marketing officer.

Campbell reports to CEO Mike Hopkins and will start at Hulu later this summer. She assumes the CMO spot after the departure of Jenny Wall, who left Hulu in May.

Hulu is getting a new leader at the marketing helm at a critical juncture: The company just two months ago launched its $40 monthly live-TV subscription service, entering the burgeoning and competitive market for internet-delivered pay TV. Another priority for Hulu is to drive momentum behind its original series — after “The Handmaid’s Tale” popped earlier this year — to sign up and retain subscribers.

“Kelly is a respected, data-driven marketing expert who has consistently proven her ability to develop effective strategies and build strong, high-performing teams,” Hopkins said in announcing her hire. “With her deep background in performance marketing and in building strong connections between brands and their consumers, she’s going to be an invaluable addition to Hulu as we enter the next chapter of our business.”

As Hulu’s CMO, Campbell will oversee brand marketing, performance marketing, media, content marketing, creative, entertainment publicity and consumer research teams. She’s also responsible for developing the strategic “vision and voice” for Hulu’s consumer marketing campaigns, the company said.

At Google, where she worked since 2005, Campbell most recently was managing director of global growth marketing for Google Cloud, where she led a global rebranding effort. Before that, she held multiple senior marketing roles within the company, after leading Google’s dedicated client services team for North America and spending a year in Tokyo building out its online sales and operations team there. Prior to joining Google, Campbell worked as an investment banking analyst for JPMorgan Chase and FleetBoston Financial.

Campbell has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor of science degree from Vanderbilt University. She live in Manhattan Beach, Calif., with her husband and two sons.

