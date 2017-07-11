Hulu Gets All Past Seasons of ‘American Dad,’ ‘Futurama,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ ‘Cleveland Show’

Hulu is stocking up on animated sitcoms under an expanded pact with 20th Century Fox.

The streaming service, under the new agreement with Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution, is now the exclusive subscription VOD home to the full run of “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Cleveland Show.” In addition, in the next few weeks, Hulu will add the complete library of Mattt Groening’s “Futurama” and all past seasons of “American Dad,” created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Mike Weitzman.

The new series join Hulu’s exclusive lineup of ‘toon sitcoms, including “South Park,” “Rick & Morty,” “The Boondocks,” “Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” “Robot Chicken,” “Adventure Time,” “Squidbillies” and “Venture Bros.” Hulu also offers episodes of hit series like “Family Guy,” “Archer” and “The Simpsons.”

“Since our inception, one of the things that has consistently remained true is that Hulu viewers love animation. That’s why we are incredibly proud to offer even more beloved animated comedies through this new deal,” Lisa Holme, Hulu’s VP of content acquisition.

“We are thrilled to license these iconic adult animated series to Hulu, and to further support their position as the leader in offering this type of award winning animation,” said Evan Scheffel, Executive Vice President, The Americas, 20th Century Fox Television Distribution.

The new deal follows recently-announced agreements with Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution that have made Hulu the exclusive subscription streaming video on-demand home to this year’s #1 drama series, This Is Us, as well as hits Fresh Off the Boat, Empire, The Last Man on Earth, Homeland and more.